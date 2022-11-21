Moral Sleaze

Not Available

Inspired by a less-than-positive past relationship and Woody Allen’s “anti-characters”, this film dares to explore what happens when your boyfriend treats you like a wench, you’re morbidly afraid of bedbugs, you’re coerced into making illuminated underwear, and you’re also the caterer on an indie film set… which also happens to be your apartment. With a pit bull’s passive aggressiveness, Lee pokes fun at pretentious DIY video-making culture by creating a character who is both an unwilling participant and an annoyed observer of a ridiculous project that will surely bring her very little in return, let alone love.