Morasseix, a village hidden away in the remote depths of the French countryside, presents a gallery of astonishing portraits, characters by turn violent, absurd, occasionally touching in their innocence. “All of them cracked”, according to Lili, the hairdresser’s daughter, who dreams of leaving for America.César, however, has no desire to leave. He’s greedy for life, a jovial fellow. He loves the locals. Loves them so much that he happily pushes them around, provoking them for the sake of it. To him, despite their individual quirks, they all lack a sense of insolence. Particularly his friend Twelve, named for the calibre of his shotgun.