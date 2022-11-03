Morbus (o bon profit)

Not Available

Ignasi P. Ferre directed this sleazy as hell Spanish zombie horror in 1983. "Morbus" tells the story of the chemist, who created bizarre formula which has something to do with raising the dead.Two prostitutes,who take their customers into the woods are attacked by flesh-eating ghouls. One hooker and her client are killed. The other flees and finds shelter at the home of a reclusive novelist, who is writing a book about zombies. The girl is forced to stay at the writer's house when his assistant sabotages the writer's car and he can't give her a ride back to town. In a meantime a group of bicicle-riding Devil-worshippers having an orgy is eaten by zombies. "Morbus" is a delirious and disjointed fun with laughably bad acting and loads of full-frontal nudity. If you are a fan of Spanish exploitation give this sleazy oddity a look. (IMDB)