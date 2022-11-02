Morcheeba: From Brixton to Beijing

Not Available

Watch Morcheeba play a stunning November 2002 set at Brixton Academy, then embark on a tour of China in March 2003. The band was invited by the British Council to play 8 shows in 5 cities as part of the Think U.K. festival, which brought the best of Britain's originality, creativity, and innovation to China in a series of high-profile events. The bonus 24-minute tour documentary shows footage of the band playing live in Beijing and discussing their experiences in China. Track Listing: The Sea Friction Tape Loop Otherwise Part of the Process Aqaulung Love Sweet Love Be Yourself Slow Down Trigger Hippie What New York Couples Fight About Moog Island Way Beyond Get Along Public Displays of Affection Jolene Blindfold Undress Me Now Over and Over Charango Rome Wasn't Built In A Day