In this short film debut from Thore Boomgaarden, which was made for 10th grade art class, two detectives investigate the brutal murder of a local chicken. Two years after the theatrical cut was shown in said art class, one of the editors sat down to rework the film and create this newer version. Although the theatrical cut has to be the REAL director's cut, this version was approved by the director and jokingly called director's cut to milk the stupid fans.