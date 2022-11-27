Not Available

The neologistic title of this film translates as "Death Bureau," a secret vigilante organization used by ordinary working folk to rid the city of criminals through secret executions. Woodworker Leo Stoychev (Maurice Bennichou) goes to the organization for help because his boss Branco (Herve Briaux) won't repay a loan and may have had something to do with the accident that crippled Leo. The Mordburo is responsible for the death of a crooked lawyer, and Inspector Raoul (Patrick Catalifo) becomes suspicious.