More 1-2-3 Magic

In this video you will learn how to encourage positive behavior, responsible independence and a healthy self-concept. Discover easy-to-learn techniques to get your kids to START: Picking up; Eating dinner; Doing homework; Going to bed; Staying in bed; Doing chores. You will also learn: Three parental qualities that foster competent kids; How to encourage and respect your child's growing independence; How to run effective Family Meetings. The video features Dr Phelan's entertaining seminar presentation and real-life family vignettes