1969

A German student, Stefan, who has finished his studies, then decides to have an adventure. After hitch-hiking to Paris, he commits crimes to get money. He then meets a free-spirited American girl, Estelle, who he follows to Ibiza, and then begins a sad & dark path into heroin addiction. Barbet Schroeder's first film, it is also notable for its soundtrack, which was composed by the band Pink Floyd, who he would also use in his next film, La Vallée.