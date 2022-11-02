1969

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1969

Studio

Jet Films

A German student, Stefan, who has finished his studies, then decides to have an adventure. After hitch-hiking to Paris, he commits crimes to get money. He then meets a free-spirited American girl, Estelle, who he follows to Ibiza, and then begins a sad & dark path into heroin addiction. Barbet Schroeder's first film, it is also notable for its soundtrack, which was composed by the band Pink Floyd, who he would also use in his next film, La Vallée.

Cast

Mimsy FarmerEstelle Miller
Klaus GrünbergStefan Brückner
Heinz EngelmannDr. Ernesto Wolf
Michel ChanderliCharlie
Henry WolfHenry
Louise WinkCathy

