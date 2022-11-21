More from the Language of Love

Not Available

While LANGUAGE OF LOVE illustrated general sex behaviour, MORE ABOUT THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE shows minority group attitudes towards sex. As in the first film, there is an expert panel of scientist, discussing and explaining the different parts of the film. The famous Danish sexologist couple Inge and Sten Hegeler are throughout the leading characters, while the others experts change in every sector. The headings are as follows: male and female homosexuality, aesthetics and sex, handicapped and sex, drugs and sex, pornography and sex, children and sex, and sex with old people. In the new film affliction and warmth are emphasised, particularly in the chapter showing coition between persons of the same sex.