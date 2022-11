Not Available

Twelve skits in six minutes: the first one and the final three are about sex, in between are sketches of blood, death, murder, truck crashes, a tough day on the toilet, a slip on a banana peel, and an omnivorous Elvis. In several vignettes, Plympton draws on the essentially comic image of men wearing jackets and ties in a world gone awry. Women, who don't appear all that often, cheerfully participate in the sex and don't hang around for the violence.