More than Ice-Cream: Wong Kwong

Wong Kwong, a ninety-year-old man called Ice-Cream Uncle, keeps pulling a trolley with a load of dozens of kilometers and walks a long way to sell his ice creams everyday. He never minds working hard or thinks about retiring. All of his life shows the traditional spirit of Hong Kong, which has set an example for the young people. Although he has never been able afford to buy a Rolls-Royce in his entire life, this laborer has gained the respect of many teachers and students, as well as the neighborhood.