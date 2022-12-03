More than Life

Not Available

Freddy Grenzmann is Estonia’s last rockstar and the singer of a punk-rock band called Psychoterror. And a poet. The phenomenon of a rockstar stands outside of normality – is bigger than life. Recognizingly what we can say about Freddy, is that he is not normal – not on stage, nor in life. Freddy’s creation and life are equivalent – he puts everything out there. What makes Freddy interesting is not the social or textual play, but the ammount that he puts in. Possibility of total loss of self-control and the depth of a predictable human or metaphysical agony. This is the story of the last real rockstar and poet, his work and of a punkbands anatomy.