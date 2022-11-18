More Than Sisters

Not Available

Alice Randel, a devoted wife, has an unusual problem which adversely effects her entire family. She experiences severe sexual trauma during her sleep and occasionally this condition causes her to request unusual sexual acts from her loving husband. Together they seek help from Dr. Allan Bannister, a psychiatrist, who in turn contacts John Bollinger, a detective, to track down Mrs. Randel's background. Bollinger, aided by his sexy assistant Susy Benton, discover the Alice Randel was born a siamese twin, seperated at birth, and that the sister is criminally insane, causing the unusual dreams through telepathy.