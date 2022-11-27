Moretti ou le monstre oublié

Not Available

It is said that, somewhere in the bowels of the district of La Défense, a monster slumbers, forgotten by everyone. It occupies a secluded room in the basement of this Business District dedicated to the world of finance. This gigantic creature would be the masterpiece of a man: the artist Raymond Moretti native from Nice in France. It is said that the painter sacrificed everything to this work of art. Why did he prefer to consecrate his life to it rather than to the brilliant career that presented itself to him? Why did he leave his strange offspring dragging him inexorably to the depths of La Défense and oblivion?