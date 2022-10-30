Morgan Agren's Conundrum: A Percussive Misadventure

Not Available

What do Frank Zappa, Devin Townsend, and Fredrik Thordendal of Meshuggah have in common? They all re-invented rock music, and they all selected Morgan as their drummer. Yet his 'intentionally broken' and complex drumming makes most musicians plug their ears, go home and practice, or just quit. Praised only by the enlightened few, this 45-year-old husband and humble father remains unknown to popular music listeners. But why? Watch this 2-hour documentary as Morgan visits L.A. in search of an answer to his continuing conundrum: 'The Music or The Money?' Special Guest Appearances by Mats Oberg, Devin Townsend, Marco Minnemann, Mike Keneally, Dweezil Zappa, Tosin Abasi, Thomas Lang, Danny Carey, Brendon Small, Dave Elitch, Simon Phillips, Joe Travers, Raanen Bozzio, Daedelus And Others.