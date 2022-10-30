Morir en 3 actes

Not Available

Alfonso and Anna have long since lost the passion of their marriage. She is a lover, who also plays the lead role in the play of the village. Alfons, by accident, poisons lovers and their ghosts will appear after death. Together we will make sure that the play can be released and Alfons their actor. And regarding the opening of the play, and the assistance provided by the Anna Alfons learn to look at life from a more relaxed view.