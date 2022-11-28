Not Available

More than a century ago the holocaust blackened the entire world. Millions of people were killed like animals by the tyrant of the world. A year later, this dark chapter of humanity strikes the world again. But now it is sponsored by the state. The court of the state takes the decision to eliminate the people who are not required for the state. In the background of this transformation, a love story is developed between Raj and Nila. Raj is an industrialist. And Nila is the daughter of a farmer.