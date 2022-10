Not Available

In the centuries following Jesus Christ’s visit to the American continent, the Nephite civilization grows wicked and rejects Him. The righteous man, Mormon, leads his wicked people in a great battle at Cumorah, where he and his people are killed. Before this time he entrusts the record of his people to his son Moroni. Moroni keeps his faith till the end, burying the golden plates before he, too, is killed by the wicked Lamanites.