Not Available

Denisse is 23 years old. She lives in Mexico City. She wants to become a DJ. Laura Esquivel is 19. She was born and raised at a small ranch in Zacatecas known as El Verde. She is goatherd. With Denisse playing music and Laura tending to the goats, it seems improbable that their paths will ever cross, but meeting each other is quite feasible in the world of their thoughts.