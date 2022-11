Not Available

We see a woman lying down. She awakens from a dream of a festival she visited in her youth to a scene that feels familiar. Reminiscing on her first love, her marriage, giving birth, and meeting the love of her life, she wanders for a while. Was the place she met him again a dream, or was it Heaven? Was the one she met her first love, or the love of her life? This is a story about love, and about one woman.