Not Available

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible to visit the cities in Japan where the Morning Musume '20 Concert Tour Haru ~MOMM~ was set to be held, and so instead the members will "visit" various parts of Japan through a game in a mission to make Japan healthy!! With that in mind, while also training for a return to concert tours, while challenging muscle training and athletic games, the members will work together to get rewards from each region of Japan!!