Not Available

Morning's Tree-Lined Street

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

As suggested by the title, this film takes up the theme of the city, beginning with a series of traveling shots from Chiyo's point o view on a bus leaving the countryside and entering the metropolitan cityscape. After some fruitless job hunting in downtown Tokyo, Chiyo accepts a job as a bar hostess in Shiba ward. Well away from glamorous Asakusa and Ginza, this is a neighborhood bar where the women are dirt poor, each having only one kimono to their name....

Cast

Ranko AkagiShigeyo (Hisako)
Heihachirô ÔkawaOgawa
Tamae KiyokawaMadame at café
Masao MishimaMadame's husband
Nijiko KiyokawaFusako
Sachiko ChibaChiyo

View Full Cast >

Images