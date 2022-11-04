Morning's Tree-Lined Street

As suggested by the title, this film takes up the theme of the city, beginning with a series of traveling shots from Chiyo's point o view on a bus leaving the countryside and entering the metropolitan cityscape. After some fruitless job hunting in downtown Tokyo, Chiyo accepts a job as a bar hostess in Shiba ward. Well away from glamorous Asakusa and Ginza, this is a neighborhood bar where the women are dirt poor, each having only one kimono to their name....
|Ranko Akagi
|Shigeyo (Hisako)
|Heihachirô Ôkawa
|Ogawa
|Tamae Kiyokawa
|Madame at café
|Masao Mishima
|Madame's husband
|Nijiko Kiyokawa
|Fusako
|Sachiko Chiba
|Chiyo
View Full Cast >