Moroccan Dream

Said, a Moroccan émigré in Switzerland,arrives one day in a village in the High Atlas. He announced from the start the reason for his arrival in the village. He did not come to go sightseeing or visit family, but his reasons are professional or rather pecuniary. Said tells villagers that he has come to recruit young people who, after an accelerated training in Europe, will become future athletes like Hicham El Guerrouj. Soon the inhabitants of the village, women and children, are interested. They all dream of changing the course of their lives.