1930

Morocco

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 1930

Studio

Paramount

The Foreign Legion marches in to Mogador with booze and women in mind just as singer Amy Jolly arrives from Paris to work at Lo Tinto's cabaret. That night, insouciant legionnaire Tom Brown catches her inimitably seductive, tuxedo-clad act. Both bruised by their past lives, the two edge cautiously into a no-strings relationship while being pursued by others. But Tom must leave on a perilous mission: is it too late for them?

Cast

Gary CooperLégionnaire Tom Brown
Marlene DietrichMademoiselle Amy Jolly
Adolphe MenjouMonsieur La Bessiere
Ullrich HauptAdjudant Caesar
Gabrielle ScollayAdjudant Caesar
Eve SouthernMadame Caesar

