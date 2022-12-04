Not Available

In 1962 Cecilia Mangini, an Italian filmmaker made 'Stendali', a documentary about a group of women who practiced an Ancient Greek funeral rite in the southern Italian town of Martano (Puglia, Lecce). Shortly after the filming of 'Stendali' the women died out, with no one to replace them, the rites disappeared, leaving the town in its silence. In 2011, 50 years later, the film 'Moroloja' looks back upon the site of the funeral, revisiting the town of Martano, revealing that some of the women are still alive. Narration by Cecilia Mangini.