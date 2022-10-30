Moron 5 and the Crying Lady

Not Available

Half-witted longtime friends Albert (Luis Manzano), Isaac (Billy Crawford), Mozart "Mo" (DJ Durano), Michaelangelo "Mike" (Martin Escudero) and Aristotle "Aris" (Marvin Agustin) were used to living moronic yet pretty normal and hassle-free lives until successful career woman Becky Pamintuan (John Lapus) accused them of killing her father and ruin everything for them. The Moron 5 are more than sure of their innocence but for the life of them, they can't find any single satisfactory argument on how to prove it especially when their opponent would do everything to punish them for whim. Spending three miserable years in prison trying different failed comedic attempts to get out, they finally figured a way to escape. They stalked Becky and tried to understand why she's fighting so hard to have them imprisoned when it's clear as day that what happened three years ago was a nonsense frame-up... Written by Ben Jr Barsalote