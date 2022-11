Not Available

In this 1946 All Star Comedy (production number 8434) remake of 1935's "I Don't Remember" short starring Harry Langdon, Sterling Holloway is on his way to make an installment payment on his furniture when a crony talks him into buying an Irish Sweepstakes ticket, and when Sterling's furniture is repossesed, he paints pictures of furniture on his walls to relieve the bareness. He wins the sweepstakes but has forgotten where the winning stub is.