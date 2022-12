Not Available

"I, Prolugue, II, The Angel Morpheus/The Major Arcana, III, Jeu de la main. The title refers to (a) quote attributed to Stan Brakhage regarding the avant-garde artist: 'Orpheus has been too long in Hell.' Part II alludes both to the sixth strophe of the Third Song of 'Les Chants du Maldoror' by le Comte de Lautréamont (Isador Ducasse) and to 'Sirius Remembered' by Brakhage. Occult imagery and romantic narrative are reformed by repetition and the element of chance." (Tom Chomont)