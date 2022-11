Not Available

Famed motion picture composer Ennio Morricone conducts the Muncher Rundfunkorchester as they perform a selection of his works in this Munich concert. Although Morricone is known primarily for his 1960s spaghetti Western scores, his amazingly rich catalog also includes such films as Once Upon a Time in America, The Mission, Cinema Paradiso and The Untouchables, which are represented in this sampling along with some of his more obscure titles.