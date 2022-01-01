Not Available

Filmed live during Morrissey’s most intimate gig in decades at the Hollywood High School in Los Angeles on 2 March 2013, this is the first authorised Morrissey film for nine years and marks 25 years of the solo career of one of the world’s most iconic and enigmatic performers. The film opens with fans talking about their unwavering devotion to the singer and the unique appeal of this unusual venue – a striking contrast to the sold out arena concert at the Staples Center on the previous night. Tickets to the concert in the 1,800-seater school auditorium were sold out in 12 seconds and this now legendary concert became Morrissey’s penultimate performance on the US Tour. Featuring many classic tracks from the artist’s prolific repertoire including Meat Is Murder, Everyday Is Like Sunday, Please, Please Please Let Me Get What I Want and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, Morrissey 25: Live is an unmissable cinema event for fans worldwide.