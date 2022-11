Not Available

Revered by one of music's most dedicated followings, who have tracked his every step from the dawn of The Smiths in 82 to his solo resurgence in 2003, Steven Patrick Morrissey returned to the Pyramid for his first Glastonbury appearance since 2004. Since then Mozza has taken his Greatest Hits tour around the globe, forbade the Prime Minister from liking The Smiths and in Years of Refusal, released one his most critically acclaimed albums of recent years.