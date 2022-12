Not Available

Nine music videos from alt-pop icon Morrissey, whose brooding wit, elegant style and literate lyrics have earned him legions of fans throughout his long and prolific career, are presented in this 1993 compilation. Songs include "Glamorous Glue," "Certain People I Know," "Tomorrow," "We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful, "My Love Life," "You're the One For Me," "Fatty," "Sing Your Life" and "Pregnant For the Last Time."