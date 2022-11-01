Mortal Fear

Not Available

Based on the provocative best-selling novel, a brilliant scientist finds the hidden link that can save countless lives, but when a crazed killer uses the same information to play God, millions are at risk. Dr. Jennifer Kessler is the one person who stands in the way of ultimate medical disaster. After witnessing one, then dozens of patients at her hospital mysteriously and unexpectedly die, her search for the truth leads her through a bizarre world of intrigue, passion and controversial secret medical research. As Dr. Kessler races against the clock to find a way to stop catastrophe, she finds herself up against an imposing and terrifying conspiracy implicating the entire U.S. insurance and medical system in the process.