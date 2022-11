Not Available

GameSpot stops by NetherRealm Studios and Chicago Wushu to interview the team members about the genesis of the original Mortal Kombat. Over the twenty minutes they sit down and interview the game's sole programmer Ed Boon, character and animation artist John Tobias, background artist John Vogel, audio engineer & composer Dan Forden, Carlos Pesina who played Raiden, Daniel Pesina who played Johnny Cage and the ninjas, and Ho Sung Pak who played Liu Kang and Shang Tsung.