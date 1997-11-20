1997

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1997

Studio

New Line Cinema

A group of heroic warriors has only six days to save the planet in "Mortal Kombat Annihilation." To succeed they must survive the most spectacular series of challenges any human, or god, has ever encountered as they battle an evil warlord bent on taking control of Earth. Sequel to the film "Mortal Kombat," and based on the popular video game.

Cast

Talisa SotoKitana
James RemarRayden
Sandra HessSonya Blade
Lynn 'Red' WilliamsJax
Brian ThompsonShao-Kahn
Reiner SchöneShinnok

