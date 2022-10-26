Not Available

In 2010, director Kevin Tancharoen released an eight-minute Mortal Kombat film, choreographed by Larnell Stovall called Mortal Kombat: Rebirth, showcasing Michael Jai White as Jax, Jeri Ryan as Sonya Blade, Matt Mullins as Johnny Cage, Ian Anthony Dale as Scorpion, Lateef Crowder as Baraka and James Lew as Shang Tsung. Ryan said later that that the short was made as a proof of concept for Tancharoen's pitch of a reboot movie franchise to Warner Brothers.