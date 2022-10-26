In 2010, director Kevin Tancharoen released an eight-minute Mortal Kombat film, choreographed by Larnell Stovall called Mortal Kombat: Rebirth, showcasing Michael Jai White as Jax, Jeri Ryan as Sonya Blade, Matt Mullins as Johnny Cage, Ian Anthony Dale as Scorpion, Lateef Crowder as Baraka and James Lew as Shang Tsung. Ryan said later that that the short was made as a proof of concept for Tancharoen's pitch of a reboot movie franchise to Warner Brothers.
|Ian Anthony Dale
|Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion
|Michael Jai White
|Jackson Briggs
|Richard Dorton
|Reptile
|Matt Mullins
|Johnny Cage
|Jeri Ryan
|Sonya Blade
|Lateef Crowder
|Alan Zane / Baraka
