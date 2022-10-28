Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins

Not Available

The heroes from the hard-hitting MORTAL KOMBAT video game explode onto the screen in this pulse-pounding animated action-adventure video. Discover the origin of your favorite character as Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage and Liu Kang travel to a mystical land to fight Shang Tsung and Goro for their honor, their lives and for the whole human race in a tournament called Mortal Kombat ! Loaded with wall-to-wall action, this revolutionary video features sensational never-before-seen special effects and awesome computer animation so real you won't believe your eyes.