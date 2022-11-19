Mortal Sin

Not Available

Juan Manuel intends his wife Clara, who is blind, sign the will in his favor, but she refuses. With them lives Soledad, goddaughter Clara. A day comes Carlos, nephew of Juan Manuel, who is interested in Soledad. Carlos is going to study medicine in the United States and maintains correspondence with Soledad. Juan Manuel shows interest in Soledad but prevents Clara meet her. She is the daughter of Clara, who hid that Juan Manuel had killed the father of Soledad and also caused her blindness.