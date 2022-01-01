Mortal Thoughts

A loathsome man ends up dead, but it's not clear who's to blame. If ever a person got what he deserved, it's James Urbanksi, an abusive drunk who steals from his wife, Joyce, and promises her close friend Cynthia Kellogg that she'll be the next target of his rage. At a group outing, James bleeds to death after someone cuts his throat. But because he's such a terrible human being, police aren't sure which of his acquaintances decided to kill him.
|Bruce Willis
|James Urbanski
|Glenne Headly
|Joyce Urbanski
|Harvey Keitel
|Det. John Woods
|Frank Vincent
|Dominic, Joyce's Father
|John Pankow
|Arthur Kellogg
|Billie Neal
|Det. Linda Nealon
