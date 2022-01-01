1991

Mortal Thoughts

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 1991

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A loathsome man ends up dead, but it's not clear who's to blame. If ever a person got what he deserved, it's James Urbanksi, an abusive drunk who steals from his wife, Joyce, and promises her close friend Cynthia Kellogg that she'll be the next target of his rage. At a group outing, James bleeds to death after someone cuts his throat. But because he's such a terrible human being, police aren't sure which of his acquaintances decided to kill him.

Cast

Bruce WillisJames Urbanski
Glenne HeadlyJoyce Urbanski
Harvey KeitelDet. John Woods
Frank VincentDominic, Joyce's Father
John PankowArthur Kellogg
Billie NealDet. Linda Nealon

