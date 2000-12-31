2000

Mortal Transfer

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2000

Studio

Not Available

Michel, a psycho-analyst, falls asleep while listening to his patient Olga, a kleptomaniac and a sexual pervert, tell him how she likes her husband beating her. When he wakes up, he finds Olga having been choked to death. He now has to deal with a body, with Olga's rich husband who thinks she stole money from him, and with all his patients' insanity that haunts him.

Cast

Hélène de FougerollesOlga Kluber
Predrag Miki ManojlovićErostrate
Robert HirschArmand Zlibovic
Yves RénierMax Kubler
Catherine MouchetThe maths teacher
Denis PodalydèsInspector Chapireau

View Full Cast >

Images