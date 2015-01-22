2015

Juggling some angry Russians, the British Mi5, his impossibly leggy wife and an international terrorist, debonair art dealer and part time rogue Charlie Mortdecai (Depp) must traverse the globe armed only with his good looks and special charm in a race to recover a stolen painting rumored to contain the code to a lost bank account filled with Nazi gold. "Mortdecai" is an adaptation of "The Great Mortdecai Moustache Mystery" by Kyril Bonfiglioli.