Mortiis: Soul in a Hole

1. Broken Skin 2. Way To Wicked 3. Marshland 4. The Worst In Me 5. Monolith 6. Gibber 7. Decadent And Desperate 8. Parasite God 9. The Lonliest Thing 10. Asthma 11. The Grudge 12. Smell The Witch 13. Mental Maelstrom 14. Le Petit Cochon Sordide Soul in a Hole is a music video by Mortiis. It was recorded in London at the Hackney Ocean during the Unlimited Grudge Tour in September 2004. A limited set of 300 came with a poster; These were only available when pre-ordered from the official Mortiis site.