Mortuary Blues

On a remote island off Hong Kong, its rich and happy inhabitants are celebrating an annual ritual by staging an operatic show. The island is not productive but its people are rich. No wonder police chief Yuan Kuei becomes suspicious. He thinks he is sitting on top of a narcotics ring. His two men are ordered to watch closely movement of the opera people. Little does the chief know that actually the islanders are living off the loot their ancestors made by raiding a government gold galleon some centuries ago. They buried much of the treasure and a dormant vampire under a pagoda......