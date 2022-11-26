Mosafere jonub

Not Available

In this upbeat Iranian drama, Reza, a selfless boy, sacrifices his vacation to look after an elderly woman he met while aboard an overnight trainride to Tehran. The poor lady is upset for someone has stolen her jewels and money. The boy feels protective and insists that he help her to the Tehran airport. While there, the woman has a small heart attack and is taken to the hospital. Meanwhile Reza, who discovers that the aunt he was supposed to visit and vacation with has left without him, ends up spending the night in the hospital. The next day, Reza roams the city in search of enough money to help his new friend afford her operation.