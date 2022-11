Not Available

Mosaico (La vida de una modelo) is Néstor Paternostro's first film. It follows the life of a model (Perla Caron), from her discovery by a TV producer (Federico Luppi) to the moment when she decides to stop modeling. The narration is fragmentary ("so that each spectator can build his own movie", as said by Paternostro himself), and the movie is constructed mainly around the music by Núñez Palacios and rock singer Owe Monk.