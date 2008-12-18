2008

Moscow, Belgium

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

December 18th, 2008

A Private View

‘Moscou’ is a densely populated working class neighbourhood on the outskirts of Ghent, Belgium. Matty, mother of three, bumps her car into a truck on the parking lot of a supermarket. Johnny climbs down from the cabin. He is infuriated by the dent in his front bumper and yells at Matty. Although impressed by the accident, Matty fights back with sharp words. Their discussion turns into a row, and the police have to intervene. Matty goes home, the trunk of her car dancing up and down. Back in her apartment, Matty takes a hot bath to recover from the afternoon’s emotionswhen the phone rings. It’s Johnny, apologizing for his behaviour on the parking lot. Matty tells him to stay out of her life. A dramatic comedy begins about a woman whose soul is full of dents and bruises.

Jurgen DelnaetJohnny
Johan HeldenberghWerner
Anemone ValckeVera
Sofia FerriFien
Julian BorsaniPeter
Bob De MoorJacques

