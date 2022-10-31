Moscow Heat

After a U.S. policeman is killed by black market weapons dealers, his partner, Rudy (Robert Madrid), and the murdered cop's father, ex-British Intelligence agent Roger Chambers (Michael York), head to Moscow to find the killers. The two begin to track down their targets, but their plan falters when Rudy's injured and Chambers is arrested. Enter Vlad (Alexander Nevsky), a Russian officer who's willing to help the men complete their mission.
|Michael York
|Rodzher Chembers
|Alexander Nevsky
|Vlad Stepanov
|Richard Tyson
|Nikolay Klimov
|Robert Madrid
|Rudi Souza
|Andrew Divoff
|Uzhton
|Joanna Pacula
|Sasha
View Full Cast >