Moscow Heat

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kinokompaniya "Tsar"

After a U.S. policeman is killed by black market weapons dealers, his partner, Rudy (Robert Madrid), and the murdered cop's father, ex-British Intelligence agent Roger Chambers (Michael York), head to Moscow to find the killers. The two begin to track down their targets, but their plan falters when Rudy's injured and Chambers is arrested. Enter Vlad (Alexander Nevsky), a Russian officer who's willing to help the men complete their mission.

Cast

Michael YorkRodzher Chembers
Alexander NevskyVlad Stepanov
Richard TysonNikolay Klimov
Robert MadridRudi Souza
Andrew DivoffUzhton
Joanna PaculaSasha

