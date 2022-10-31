Moscow Heat

Not Available

After a U.S. policeman is killed by black market weapons dealers, his partner, Rudy (Robert Madrid), and the murdered cop's father, ex-British Intelligence agent Roger Chambers (Michael York), head to Moscow to find the killers. The two begin to track down their targets, but their plan falters when Rudy's injured and Chambers is arrested. Enter Vlad (Alexander Nevsky), a Russian officer who's willing to help the men complete their mission.