The mysterious Kaliningrad publishing house is preparing to move to Moscow. But a conflict is brewing in the leadership, and Roskomizdat is dragging its feet on documents. Discontent grows inside the team, and the long-forbidden question is asked out loud: who Glushchenko really was? Filmed in Kaliningrad in the summer 2020 by Pionerskkurortfilm for the 2nd Triennial of Contemporary Art at the Garage Museum.