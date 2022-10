Not Available

Moses receives the summons from God but cannot communicate the idea of a single, invisible deity to the Jewish people. Moses and Aaron is both a faithful adaptation of Arnold Schoenberg's twelve-tone opera and a radical film experiment by Jean-Marie Straub and Daniele Huillet, long esteemed as the most uncompromising voice in modern European cinema. Their style is minimal and meticulous, resulting in a work of great simplicity and power.