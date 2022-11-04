Moses, Prince of Egypt

Not Available

At birth, Moses, a Hebrew baby is abandoned on the Nile by his mother. The wife of Pharaoh finds the small and decides to raise him as his own son. Moses grows Egyptian with his brother, Ramses, between games and pranks. When Moses became a man discovers the truth about his birth and, confused, flees into the wilderness. There he joins a group of nomadic Hebrews and is pastor. One day, God appears as a burning bush and entrusted with the mission to free the Hebrew slaves that holds the Pharaoh. Moses returns to Egypt to demand the release of his people and found that Rameses has become the new Pharaoh.